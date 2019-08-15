ALLEN, Bruce Lindsay:
Peacefully in his sleep at Southland Hospital on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. In his 91st year. Much loved husband of the late Joan. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Kathryn, Lyndsey and Simon Jones, Murray and Wendy. Much loved grandfather of Oliver, Bennett and Morgan. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Marie and Roger Harrington, and the late Ron and Neita Allen. Dearly loved by all his extended family. The family wish to acknowledge the care given to Bruce by the staff of the medical ward. A service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Elles Road, Invercargill, at 10.00am, on Saturday, August 17. Interment at the Eastern Cemetery will follow. Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019