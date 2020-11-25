TUHAKARAINA,
Brooke Kelly:
Unexpectedly passed away on September 30, 2020 in Port Dennison, Western Australia, 19 years young. Loved and cherished daughter of Lamer Tohiariki and Kelly Tuhakaraina. Loved sister of Kasey, Mia, and Nyree. A much loved granddaughter, niece, cousin, and friend to many.
"Please don't say goodbye
to me, someday together
in heaven we'll be."
A remembrance gathering for Brooke will be held in the Gore R.S.A Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, on Monday, November 30, at 1.30pm. Messages to 2 Salford Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020