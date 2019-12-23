RANKIN, Bronwyne Rose:
Passed away peacefully in Invercargill on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Loved Mother of Amey, Partner of Garth, Nanni to Oscar, and Ellie, loved by extended family Felicity, Amber and David, a loved sister and aunty. A service to celebrate Bronwyne's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Friday, December 27, at 10.30am. Private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 20 Kelso Crescent, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019