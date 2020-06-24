BROWNE MILLER,
Brody James:
It is with deep sadness that we advise of Brody's passing on Saturday, March 28, 2020 (during covid lock-down), aged 18 years. Adored son of Warren and Angela Miller. Loved baby brother of Ricky and Livvy (Wellington), Jeremy and Sam. A Memorial Service for Brody will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Invercargill Workingmen's Club, Esk Street, Invercargill, at 2.00pm. Donations for Gumboot Friday would be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 1 William Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from June 24 to June 27, 2020