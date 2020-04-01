BROWNE MILLER,
Brody James:
It is with deep sadness that we advise of Brody's passing on Saturday, March 28, 2020, aged 18 years. Adored son of Warren and Angela Miller. Loved baby brother of Ricky and Livvy (Wellington), Jeremy and Sam. Loved grandson of Leonard* and Mary* Miller, Lister* Browne, Doreen Clarke and Bob*. Special friend of Riley. Loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. Special nephew to all his aunties and uncles. Due to the current situation with COVID 19 a private cremation has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages to 1 William Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 1, 2020