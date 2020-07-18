Brinsley RYDER

(Late of Winton). On Thursday July 9, 2020, peacefully at Wanaka, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Freda for 65 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Prue, Leigh, Liz and Jeremy, Grey and Debs, and Ben and Victoria, and grandfather of Erin, Maggie, Sam, Willie and Henry, Nick, Angus and Tom, Georgie and Max. Special thanks to Dr Andrew McLeod and the staff at the Enliven Care Centre, Wanaka. Following Michael's wishes a private family service has been held. Messages to P.O. Box 225, Wanaka.

