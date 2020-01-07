Brian WILSON

WILSON, Brian Stirling:
On Thursday, January 2, 2020; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Viney, much loved father and father-in-law of Lynda, and Gary and Mandy, loved Pop of Brent, Sally and Rob Woodman, Lisa, and Helen, loved great-Pop of Asher. You are invited to attend Brian's final race meeting and farewell to be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill on Wednesday, January 8, at 2.00pm. Private cremation to follow. Messages to 2a Wendy Road, Waitakere, Auckland 0816.

