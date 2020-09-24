TRAYNOR, Reverend Father
Brian Allan Joseph:
On September 22, 2020 at Calvary Hospital, Invercargill. Priest of the Diocese of Dunedin for 60 years. Son of Thomas* and Hazel* Traynor. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Patricia* and Tony* Chiaroni, John* and June*, James* (Brother Daniel), Anthony*, Margaret and Keith* Brown (Christchurch), Ruth* and Brian Lysaght (Timaru), and Robert*. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Theresa's Church, Perth Street, on Saturday, September 26 at 10.30am, the funeral leaving at the conclusion for the Eastern Cemetery. Evening Prayer of the Church in Sacred Heart Church, North Road, on Friday, September 25 at 7.00pm. Messages can be sent to Fr Brian's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2020