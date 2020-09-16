TODD,
Brian Michael (Toddy):
Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020, aged 76 years, after a short illness at Hospice Southland. Loved father, father-in-law of Cherie and Mike; Michelle and Paul; Erin and Richard. Loved Granddad of Shane, Kendall, Anthony; Jaydene, Ethan, Nathan, Caleb. Loved brother, brother-in-law of Maureen and Jimmy; Kevin*; Kathryn and Glenn; and respected half-brother of Rochelle, Sonya, and Cameron. Loved Uncle of Paul, Leanne, Jason; Shelley, Tracey, Michael. Also Great-Uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Toddy's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, September 19, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with a private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the congregation is restricted to 100. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Southland for their care and support during this short time. Messages to 44 Lime Street, Newfield, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)
