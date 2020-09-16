Brian TODD

Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts are with you all at this time. We have great..."
    - G Young
  • "Worked with Brian about 35 years ago, great guy. Sad to..."
  • "Hey Toddy, so sorry to hear you passed so soon , you were..."
    - Kim Colvin and Grant Colvin
  • "A really nice guy, lots of laughs, great to race with. Rest..."
    - Mike Allan
  • "Toddy you will be missed at all the car events or bumping..."
    - Sean and Bernie O'Neill
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

TODD,
Brian Michael (Toddy):
Passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020, aged 76 years, after a short illness at Hospice Southland. Loved father, father-in-law of Cherie and Mike; Michelle and Paul; Erin and Richard. Loved Granddad of Shane, Kendall, Anthony; Jaydene, Ethan, Nathan, Caleb. Loved brother, brother-in-law of Maureen and Jimmy; Kevin*; Kathryn and Glenn; and respected half-brother of Rochelle, Sonya, and Cameron. Loved Uncle of Paul, Leanne, Jason; Shelley, Tracey, Michael. Also Great-Uncle to his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Toddy's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Saturday, September 19, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with a private cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the congregation is restricted to 100. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Hospice Southland for their care and support during this short time. Messages to 44 Lime Street, Newfield, Invercargill 9812.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2020
