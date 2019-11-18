Brian SMITH

Guest Book
  • "Another Ohai identity gone"
    - Ron Smith
Service Information
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:00 p.m.
Catholic Church of Saints Peter and Paul
Nightcaps
View Map
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Catholic Church of Saints Peter and Paul
Nightcaps
View Map
Death Notice


logo
SMITH, Brian Carruthers:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Kew Hospital on Sunday, November 17, 2019, aged 81 years. Husband of Eleanor, loved father and father-in-law of Bridgette, and Les, Jeremy and Lynley and Grandad of Jed, Nicole, Meg and Bridie.
R.I.P.
A Requiem Mass will be held for Brian at the Catholic Church of Saints Peter and Paul in Nightcaps on Thursday, November 21, at 11am. A Rosary vigil will be held at 7pm on Wednesday, November 20, also at the Church. Messages to 393 Withells Road, Avonhead, Christchurch 8042, or to Brian's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes

logo
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.