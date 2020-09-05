Brian NICHOLSON

On August 30, 2020. Peacefully at Rowena Jackson Village; aged 89 years. Loved husband of the late Barbara, loved Dad and Pop of Trudy and Rob, Hannah, Josh, Olivia and Tim and Arabella; Gilly and Elijah Kennard. Loved brother-in-law and uncle of the Murray family. Our deepest thanks for the wonderful care Nick received at Rowena Jackson Village over the past year. A private service has been held. Messages to 3 McNab Street, Gore 9710.

Published in Southland Times on Sept. 5, 2020
