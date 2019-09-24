McELLIGOTT,
Brian Aloysius:
Of Roxburgh. Passed away peacefully at Dunedin, on Sunday, September 22, 2019, in his 95th year. Dearly loved husband and friend of Averell for 69 years. Loved father and father-in-law of the late Heather, Kathy and Murray Fortune (Gore), and Rex and Barbara (Woodlands). Dearly loved Grandad of Carl, Sharna, Renee and Courtney. Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Brian at Our Lady Of Peace Catholic Church, Scotland Street, Roxburgh, on Thursday, September 26, at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Association, Roxburgh, are welcome and may be left at the service. Messages to
6 Scotland Street, Roxburgh 9500.
R.I.P.
Cared for by
Affinity Funerals
Central Otago
& Lakes District
F.D.A.N.Z.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019