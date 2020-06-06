McCLEERY, Brian (Winky):
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at Hospice Invercargill after a courageous battle with cancer on June 4, 2020. Loving husband of Deb, loved father and father-in-law of Les (Australia), Tania and Paul (Australia), and Rod and Tarnz, very loved grandad of Danielle and Hayden (Australia), Jaxson and Harrison, and great-grandad of Aria (Australia). Loving stepdad of Alastair, Daniel and Cameron (Christchurch). Loved big brother and brother-in-law of Les and Denise (Ashburton), Lynne and Jock (Westport), the late Ray and Yvonne (Tokoroa), the late Lorriane and Dennis (Westport), and Allan and Pauline (Westport). Thanks to Elaine Munro from Matarua Medical Centre, district nurses from Tokanui and all the Hospice doctors and nurses, you did an incredible job in the care you provided Brian. A private Cremation has taken place and a memorial to celebrate Winky's life will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice would be appreciated. Messages to 204 Fortification-Waikawa Valley Road, RD 1, Invercargill 9875.
Published in Southland Times on June 6, 2020