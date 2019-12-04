McCAMMON, Brian James:
Suddenly in his home in Fairfield Dunedin on December 2, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Margaret, dearly loved father of Ross and Sheryl, Julie and Geoff Crosswell, Rowan and Georgina (Australia) and loved grandad of Rhys and Tess Crosswell, Jed and Chas, Micheal and Richard. Brother of Doug and Ann, Alison and (the late) Desmond, brother-in-law of Bill and (the late) Jean Swale, Graeme and Val Swale (and the late) Faye Swale. Messages to 28 Howorth Road, Fairfield, Dunedin. A service to celebrate Brian's life will be held Saturday, December 7, at 1.30pm at Gillians Funeral Services, Hillside Road, Dunedin.
Gillions Funeral Services Ltd
NZIFH, FDANZ
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 4, 2019