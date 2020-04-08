LYNCH,
Brian Francis (Beau):
On Sunday, April 5, 2020, in his 89th year, peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home. Loved eldest son of John and Imelda (deceased). Brother and brother-in-law of Laurie (Christchurch), Tom (deceased), Michael and Gui Hau (Melbourne), Anne and Rod Jones (Nelson), Mary and John Kennedy (Christchurch), Philip and Lindsey (Ashburton), Eileen (deceased) and Jeff Thompson (Kumara), Chris (Invercargill), Peter (deceased), and a loved uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Loved cousin of Paul Pettit (deceased), and Anne Osborne (Cromwell). A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Messages to Chris Lynch, 27 Chesney Pl, Invercargill 9812, or online at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 11, 2020