KELLY, Brian Lawrence:
Reg. No. 48616, 2nd NZEF. On Friday, August 23, 2019, at St Allisa Lifecare, Christchurch, in his 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Rosalie, loved father of Khrystine, and Brendan, loved father-in-law of Frank Hoffman, much loved grandad and great-grandad, loved by all his late brothers and sisters.
"Rest In Peace"
Special thanks to family and friends for their love and support and the staff at St Allisa's for their care of Brian. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Brian Kelly, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Allisa's Resident Comfort Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Requiem Mass for Brian will be Celebrated in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, Main South Road, Christchurch, on Thursday, August 29, at 11.00am.
