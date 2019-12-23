IDDLES, Brian Russell:
It is with much sadness the family share the news of Brian's passing on Sunday, December 22, 2019. Loved husband of the late Yvonne. Dearly loved father, father-in-law and Grandad of Craig and Valmai, Lachlan and Lea-Reneé (Rotorua); Calum and Vanessa, Josh and Sarah, Jamie, Kimberley and Karli; Josette, Cameron and Nicholas Stanley (Australia). The family wish to acknowledge the wonderful care given to Brian by the staff at Waikiwi Gardens, St John Ambulance and the Medical Ward at Southland Hospital. It was Brian's wish that a private family farewell be held. Messages to PO Box 122, Winton 9741, or to Brian's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 23, 2019