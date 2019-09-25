FLANNERY, Brian Joseph:
On Monday, September 23, 2019, at Southland Hospital at Kew. Aged 74 years. Most beloved son of the late Jim and Cis (Martha Patricia) Flannery and treasured brother and brother-in-law of Jim and Mary (London), Pat Veltkamp-Smith, Ben Veltkamp and Ivan Smith (all deceased), John (deceased) and Maria (Toronto), and Michael and Enid Flannery (Queenstown). He was a very loved uncle especially of Joseph Veltkamp.
Requiescant in pace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Brian (surrounded by his loving family and church family) at St Theresa's Catholic Church, Perth Street, Invercargill, at 1.00pm, on Friday, September 27. Then leaving for the Eastern Cemetery. Rosary 7.30pm on Thursday at the Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be left to the Neurological Foundation at the Mass. The care and consideration for Brian at Kew Hospital were wonderful, thank you. Messages may be sent to Michael Flannery, PO Box 2771, Wakatipu 9349, or to Brian's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019