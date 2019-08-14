ARTHUR, Brian Vincent:
Unexpectedly, on August 12, 2019, aged 53 years. Loved partner of Megan Walsh, much loved father and friend of Rachel, Paige, Nikki and Shannon, Ashleigh, and Kaytlyn. A service of farewell for Brian will be held on Monday, August 19, at 1.30pm in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 13 Totara Avenue, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha and Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019