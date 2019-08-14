Brian ARTHUR

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brian ARTHUR.
Service Information
Doug Nesbit
12 James St
Balclutha, Otago
034182814
Death Notice

ARTHUR, Brian Vincent:
Unexpectedly, on August 12, 2019, aged 53 years. Loved partner of Megan Walsh, much loved father and friend of Rachel, Paige, Nikki and Shannon, Ashleigh, and Kaytlyn. A service of farewell for Brian will be held on Monday, August 19, at 1.30pm in our Chapel, 12 James Street, Balclutha, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 13 Totara Avenue, Balclutha 9230.
Doug Nesbit
Funeral Services Ltd
Balclutha and Milton
www.dougnesbitfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.