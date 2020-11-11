HARVEY, Brett Nelson:
Brett passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a long battle with Motor Neurone Disease. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Maureen. Treasured Dad of Jo-Anne and Colin, Craig and Jill, Nigiel and Sue. A much loved Grandad and Great-Grandad. A loved brother and uncle to all his extended family.
'Sadly Missed'.
Special thanks to all who helped care for Brett during his long battle. As per Brett's wishes a private cremation has been held. A remembrance gathering will be held at the Invercargill Workingmans Club, 154 Esk Street, Invercargill, at 2.00pm, on Friday, November 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Motor Neurone Disease Foundation. Messages to Harvey Family, Unit 59 Peacehaven, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 11, 2020