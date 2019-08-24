RAMSAY, Brent Stanford:
At home on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Angela, Barbara and Russell, Trudi and Leigh, and Anne and Brodie. Much loved Grandad/Poppy of all his grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jan and Steve, and Bernie and Jill. The family would like to thank Jordan, Chris and Dave for their support of Dad. At Brent's request, a private cremation has been held. Messages to 613 Wairuna Settlement Road, RD 2, Clinton 9584.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 24, 2019