Brent Alexander Leslie:
Peacefully, after a long illness, on Thursday, September 17, 2020; aged 64 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Heather, much loved and respected Dad of Andrew, and the late Hayden; loved Dad of his two fur babies Brocky, and Buddy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Brenda and the late John Willoughby, and Geoffrey, a loved brother-in-law of Wayne and Kursma Tressler, and Raewyn and Robin Evans. A loved uncle and great-uncle. A service to celebrate Brent's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Tuesday, September 22, at 1.30pm, interment to follow at the Eastern Cemetery. Family invite you to join the service via the livestream link https://livestream.com/accounts/72885/brentpope In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 63 Woodhouse Street, Appleby, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2020