DUNLOP, Brent Raymond:
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 27, 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Jessie and the late Bob. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Minnie, Joanne and Ash, Wayne and Nicole, Julie, Donna and Craig. Adored uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Brent's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, February 29, at 10.30am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 82 Catherine Street, Windsor, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 28, 2020