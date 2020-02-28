Brent DUNLOP

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brent DUNLOP.
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Eastern Cemetery
Death Notice

DUNLOP, Brent Raymond:
Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 27, 2020, aged 57 years. Dearly loved son of Jessie and the late Bob. Loved brother and brother-in-law of John and Minnie, Joanne and Ash, Wayne and Nicole, Julie, Donna and Craig. Adored uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Brent's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Saturday, February 29, at 10.30am, the service will conclude with the interment at the Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 82 Catherine Street, Windsor, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.