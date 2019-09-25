Brendon BROWNLIE

Guest Book
  • "so sorry to hear of brendons passing. daryl and i are both..."
    - debbie stephens
  • "My heartfelt thoughts are with Brendon's family. I..."
    - Helen Templeton (nee Coffin)
  • "So sorry for your loss our condolences go out to all the..."
    - Lyn Fulton Family
  • "So sorry to hear of your loss. Brendon was a good man taken..."
    - Paul Dawson
  • "To Raewyn and boys, we only heard last week that Brendan..."
    - Leanne Parker
Service Information
Avenal Park Funeral Home
75 Fox St
Invercargil, Southland
032189021
Death Notice

BROWNLIE, Brendon Allan:
"Your illness does not define you. Your strength and courage do."
Brendon passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, in Dunedin Hospital; aged 53 years, after a short battle. He was surrounded by those he wanted there. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn, loved father of Shane and Mike, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A service for Brendon will be held in the Invercargill Workings Men's Club, 154 Esk St, Invercargill, on Friday, September 27, at 1.00pm. Private interment will follow. Messages to 105 St Andrew Street, Invercargill 9810.

Published in Southland Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
