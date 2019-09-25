BROWNLIE, Brendon Allan:
"Your illness does not define you. Your strength and courage do."
Brendon passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, in Dunedin Hospital; aged 53 years, after a short battle. He was surrounded by those he wanted there. Dearly loved husband of Raewyn, loved father of Shane and Mike, much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. A service for Brendon will be held in the Invercargill Workings Men's Club, 154 Esk St, Invercargill, on Friday, September 27, at 1.00pm. Private interment will follow. Messages to 105 St Andrew Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019