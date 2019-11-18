JACKSON, Brad Mervyn:

(of Alexandra), passed away on November 15, 2019, aged 34. Adored partner and best friend to Jess. Loved father to Keira, Archer and Nirvana. Cherished eldest son of Sonya and Evan* and loved stepson to Don. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to Lee, Olivia and Mac; Tara, Logan and Charlie; Todd, Hannah and Abbie.Loved son-in-law to Eden and Jackie and brother-in-law and uncle to Mike and Ayla, Sam, Duncan and Rowan. Loved grandson of Mervyn* and Isabel* Jackson, and Brian* and Beverly Stevenson. Also a loved mate. A celebration of Brad's life will be held at the Alexandra Bowling Club, 145 Centennial Avenue, on Wednesday, November 20, at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Alexandra Cemetery. Messages to 35 Clutha Street, Alexandra 9320.

