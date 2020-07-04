WRIGHT, Boyd Vincent:
Passed away peacefully at New Vista on Thursday, July 2, 2020, in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Winnifred. Loved father and father-in-law of Colin and Jenny, Helen and Michael McCurdy, and Lucille and Mark Downward. Special Grandpa of Joshua and Fran, Charlotte and Lukus, Courtney, and Nicholas and Nicola. Grandpa Boyd of Paige, and Tyler, Great-Grandpa of Adeline, Quinn; and Allirah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Don and Eileen Wright. A funeral service for Boyd will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Whanganui, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at 1.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on July 4, 2020