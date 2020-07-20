NIEBORG,
Boele Egbert (Bay):
Passed peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Southland Hospital, aged 88. Cherished husband of the late Zelda. Loving father and father in law of John and Debra (Gore), Kay and Owen (Christchurch), Keith (Invercargill), Shirley and Phil (Timaru), and Paul and Janet (Wellington), the late Peter. Adored Grandfather of Brooke, Renee, Ashlee, Jolene, Jai, Kayla, Sasha, Korban (dec), Jacob, Jemma, Maia, and Tahlia, the late Korban. Treasured great-grandfather to his 14 great-grandchildren. Loved son of the late Gezieva and Johannes, cherished brother and brother-in-law of Lien and the late Kees and the late Johan, all of Holland. Treasured Uncle and Great-Uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Bay's life will be held in the Avenal Park Funeral Home Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Thursday, July 23, at 1.00pm. A special thank you to all the staff at Bupa, Southland Hospital and RDNS for their care and compassion of Dad during this time. Messages to 1/151 Moana Street, Invercargill.
Published in Southland Times on July 20, 2020