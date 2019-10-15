VINING, Blair:
On October 11, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving girls and 1st mate. Aged 39 years. One true love of Melissa (Missy). Devoted dad of Della-May and Lilly. Much loved son of Pauline and Barry Vining. Dearly loved son-in-law of Linda and Robert. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Shaun and Melissa, Alana, Darryl and Dorris, Al and Jo. Loved grandson of Patricia. Very spoilt by his loved 'Nan Rob'. A very loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special friend to his wee mates from the farm and Twizel. An inspiring coach and friend to his first XV. Loyal "M8" to many. A celebration of Blair's life will be held at Stadium Southland, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, commencing at 11.30am. Please wear a rugby jersey in honour of Blair.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019