NIEDERER, Blair Monteath:
On December 18, 2019, peacefully at WesleyCare, Christchurch, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Noelene, loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Denise, Robyn, Hilary and Rashid, adored Gar of Alex and Charlotte, Blair and Brittany, Ben, and Alice, and Great-Grandad of Eleanor. Special thanks to the staff of WesleyCare for their love and attention. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Blair Niederer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private family service has been held and a Memorial Service will be held in the Papanui RSA, 1 Harewood Road, Papanui, Christchurch, on Saturday, January 11, at 3.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 21, 2019