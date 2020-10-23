COUGHLAN, Bina Louase:
(Peacefully) on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Southland Hospital. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved wife of the late George Arthur. Loved Mum of Kevin, Carron and Brent Wallace, Bill, Chris and Debbie, Hayley, Leighton and Emily, and Quinton. Loved Nana Bina of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
"Rest in Peace"
Requiem Mass for Bina will be celebrated in the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Tuesday, October 27, at 1.30pm. Funeral leaving thereafter for the Charlton Park Cemetery. Special thanks to the Southland Hospital for their special care of Mum. Messages to 18 Waverley Street, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020