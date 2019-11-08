MUILWYK, Bill:
Peacefully with his loving family by his side and in the care of Calvary Rest Home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Melva. Loved father of Steve and Helena, and Lisa* McMurdo. A loved Opa of Sophie and Bernie and Great-Opa of Theo, and Willow. Melva and family would like to thank the staff of Calvary Rest Home for their care of Bill and his family. A memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held in the Calvary Rest Home Chapel, Centre Street, on Monday, November 11, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations for Calvary Rest Home would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 2/85 Sydney Street, Invercargill 9810.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019