PULLEY, Beverly Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Carter House, Te Puke, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Loved wife of the late Archie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Diane, Kaye and Stephen Manson. Loved nana of Michael and Deanne, Carl and Alicia, Ashley and Monique, Bevan and Natalie, also great-nana of Jaxon, Taya, Brody, Breanna, Eli, Beau and Thomas. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Doris* and Bill* Bailey, Gladys* and Gerrard* Waigth, Jack*and Bessie* Boniface, Mavis* and George* Bremer, Hazel* and Les* Robinson, Vera*and Rex* Oliver, Rex*and Audrey* Boniface, Daphne* and Len* Johnston, Ruth and Gordon* McKenzie, Joyce* and Jim* Craig, Norman* and Betty* Boniface, Jim and Noelene Boniface, Sylvia and John Faithful. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Beverly will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon St, Invercargill, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. All correspondence to PO Box 11173, Papamoa, Tauranga 3151. Online tributes may be made to frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2019