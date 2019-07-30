Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Carter House, Te Puke, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Loved wife of the late Archie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Diane, Kaye and Stephen Manson. Loved nana of Michael and Deanne, Carl and Alicia, Ashley and Monique, Bevan and Natalie, also great-nana of Jaxon, Taya, Brody, Breanna, Eli, Beau and Thomas. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Doris and Bill Bailey (deceased), Gladys and Gerrard Waigth (deceased), Jack and Bessie Boniface (deceased), Mavis and George Bremer (deceased), Hazel and Les Robinson (deceased), Vera and Rex Oliver (deceased), Rex and Audrey Boniface (deceased), Daphne and Len Johnston (deceased), Ruth and (the late) Gordon McKenzie, Joyce and Jim Craig (deceased), Norman and Betty Boniface (deceased), Jim and Noelene Boniface, Sylvia and John Faithful. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Beverly at a later date. All correspondence to P.O. Box 11173, Papamoa, Tauranga 3151.







PULLEY, Beverly Margaret:Passed away peacefully at Carter House, Te Puke, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Loved wife of the late Archie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Diane, Kaye and Stephen Manson. Loved nana of Michael and Deanne, Carl and Alicia, Ashley and Monique, Bevan and Natalie, also great-nana of Jaxon, Taya, Brody, Breanna, Eli, Beau and Thomas. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Doris and Bill Bailey (deceased), Gladys and Gerrard Waigth (deceased), Jack and Bessie Boniface (deceased), Mavis and George Bremer (deceased), Hazel and Les Robinson (deceased), Vera and Rex Oliver (deceased), Rex and Audrey Boniface (deceased), Daphne and Len Johnston (deceased), Ruth and (the late) Gordon McKenzie, Joyce and Jim Craig (deceased), Norman and Betty Boniface (deceased), Jim and Noelene Boniface, Sylvia and John Faithful. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Beverly at a later date. All correspondence to P.O. Box 11173, Papamoa, Tauranga 3151. Published in Southland Times on July 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers