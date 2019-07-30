PULLEY, Beverly Margaret:
Passed away peacefully at Carter House, Te Puke, on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Loved wife of the late Archie. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Diane, Kaye and Stephen Manson. Loved nana of Michael and Deanne, Carl and Alicia, Ashley and Monique, Bevan and Natalie, also great-nana of Jaxon, Taya, Brody, Breanna, Eli, Beau and Thomas. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Doris and Bill Bailey (deceased), Gladys and Gerrard Waigth (deceased), Jack and Bessie Boniface (deceased), Mavis and George Bremer (deceased), Hazel and Les Robinson (deceased), Vera and Rex Oliver (deceased), Rex and Audrey Boniface (deceased), Daphne and Len Johnston (deceased), Ruth and (the late) Gordon McKenzie, Joyce and Jim Craig (deceased), Norman and Betty Boniface (deceased), Jim and Noelene Boniface, Sylvia and John Faithful. Loved aunty to all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for Beverly at a later date. All correspondence to P.O. Box 11173, Papamoa, Tauranga 3151.
Published in Southland Times on July 30, 2019