Peacefully at Southland Hospital on June 30, 2019. Aged 90 years and 18 days. Beloved daughter of the late Dick and Eileen Kerr, and beloved sister of Joan and the late Lorraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick Thomas Burke. Great mother and mother-in-law to John and Colette, Lorraine and Terry, Alan and Sunan, Anthony and the late Bernie. Grandmother to Danielle, Emma, Daniel, Mathew, Tania, Sarah, Melanie and Fergus and to her great-grandchildren. A service for Beverly will be held at St Mary's Basilica, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Blind Foundation can be left at the service. Messages can be sent to 20 Camden Street, Invercargill.







BURKE, Beverly Marie:Peacefully at Southland Hospital on June 30, 2019. Aged 90 years and 18 days. Beloved daughter of the late Dick and Eileen Kerr, and beloved sister of Joan and the late Lorraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick Thomas Burke. Great mother and mother-in-law to John and Colette, Lorraine and Terry, Alan and Sunan, Anthony and the late Bernie. Grandmother to Danielle, Emma, Daniel, Mathew, Tania, Sarah, Melanie and Fergus and to her great-grandchildren. A service for Beverly will be held at St Mary's Basilica, on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by an interment at the Eastern Cemetery at 3.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to The Blind Foundation can be left at the service. Messages can be sent to 20 Camden Street, Invercargill. Published in Southland Times from July 6 to July 9, 2019

