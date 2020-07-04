WILSON,
Beverley Annabelle (Bev):
26.03.1937 - 27.03.2020
At the start of lockdown, Bev passed away the day after her 83rd birthday and was reunited with her husband and soulmate the late Clive Wilson. Graham, Alan, Shannan and Pam, and their families, would like to invite family and friends to a memorial service to celebrate Bev's life on Saturday, July 11, 2.00pm, at the Waiau Room, Ascot Park Hotel. Thank you for your support during these challenging times and will be nice to finally give Bev the farewell she deserves.
Published in Southland Times from July 4 to July 8, 2020