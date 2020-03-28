WILSON,
Beverley Annabelle:
The day after her 83rd birthday Bev peacefully reunited with her husband and soulmate, the late Clive Wilson. Deeply loved Mum of Graham, Alan and Karen, Shannan and Rob, Pam and Baron. Devoted Nana to Sara and Mark, Kylie and Quintin, Chris and Elly, Lexie and Jus, Nicole and Scott, and Steven. Adored by her Great-Grandchildren Bella, Indie, Harper, Jacob, and wee dude. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to so many.
"Thanks for being the
best Mum ever,
We know you will
look after her, Dad."
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Thanks to Dr Sandra Rhind, Oncology Unit, Hospice Southland, the District Nurses and Ian at Wallaces Pharmacy.
You guys rock
Messages to 387 Herbert Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 28, 2020