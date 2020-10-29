TAYLOR,
Beverley Maude (Bev):
Peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in the care of Peacehaven Rest Home, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Doug. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Gwenda McIntyre, Neil and Pauline, Trevor and Lynley, Allan and Teresa, and Sarah and Neil Bradley. Dearly loved Nana of Daniel*, Talia*, Rachael, Rebecca, Zachary, Christopher, Josh, Anna, Matthew, Hayley and their partners and a dearly loved Great-Nana. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Edie and Jim Marshall, Mavora and Johnny* Nelson, Doreen and Joe* Aitken, Wallace and Shirley Jack, and Valda* and Allan Colvin. A service to celebrate Bev's life will be held in the Avenal Chapel, 75 Fox Street on Saturday, October 31, at 10.00am, the service will conclude with the interment at the East Winton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Neurological Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 47 Days Road, No. 3 RD, Winton 9783.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020