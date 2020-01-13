SUTHERLAND,
Beverley (Bev):
(Formerly of Gore).
Unexpectedly, on January 7, 2020, in Balclutha; aged 77 years. Dearly loved wife of Noel for 57 years, mother and mother-in-law of Sharron and Graeme Kelly, much loved daughter of the late Bob and Rita Smith, loved sister and sister-in-law of Lorraine and Winston Swan, and a loved aunty of her nieces and nephews. At Bev's request, a private service has been held. Messages to 7/64 Essex Street, Balclutha 9230.
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 13, 2020