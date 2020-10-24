MILLWOOD, Beverley Irene
(Bev) (nee Dyet):
On Thursday, October 22, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family following a short battle with Dementia. Aged 75 years. Loved wife of the late Ken. Dearly loved mum of Ken (Hamilton), and Adrienne (Auckland). Loved grandma of Cadell and Mikaela (Auckland). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Cindy Dyet, the late Dorothy and Ken Mollett, and the late Marjorie Mollett. A loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Bev will be held at a later date. Messages to 16 Vineyard Rd, Henderson Valley, Auckland 0614 or may be left on her tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020