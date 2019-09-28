McKENZIE, Beverley (B):

On behalf of my family and I (Dexter) we would like to convey our deepest heartfelt thanks to all those who sent cards, flowers, baking, or just a hug and a handshake, in the time of our sad loss of Bev, a loved wife and life time friend, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Many thanks to the West Otago Medical Centre, District Nurses, Dawn, Dr Fonz, and Heather from the Dunedin Hospice, George Kopu officiating minister, Hammond and Ryder Funeral Directors. Your thoughtfulness in the time of our loss is overwhelming.

"To Bev"

My mind still talks to you, and my heart still looks for you, but my soul knows you are

at rest.

- Your loving family.



