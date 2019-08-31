McKENZIE, Beverley Anne
(nee Barrow):
On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in her 80th year. Peacefully and courageously at home surrounded by family. Loved and devoted wife and friend of Robert (Dexter) for over 61 years. Cherished mother and friend of Anne-Marie and Darryl Tamblyn, Rosemary and Trevor Stevens, Nicolas and Anna McKenzie, Libby and Roger Mariu, Simon and Stephanie McKenzie, Sonya and Alex Dickson, Nathan and Kate McKenzie, and Brendan McKenzie. Extra special friend and mentor of Rachael Neuman. Adored grandmother of 22, great-grandmother of 12 and two bumps. In keeping with Bev's wishes a private family service has been held. Special thanks to Dawn from West Otago Health and Heather from Hospice Dunedin for their support.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2019