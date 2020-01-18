KELLY, Beverley Anne

(Bev) (nee Allan):

Passed away peacefully with Mike at her side, after a long illness, on January 13, 2020. Much loved wife and best friend of Mike. Loved mother/stepmother and mother-in-law of Martene and Andrew; Brett and Ingrid; Therese and Peter; Joanne and Paul; Paul and Janscie; Mia and Sean; Kate; and Barbara. Loved Grandmother of Genna and Alex; Zach; Sam and Aynsley; Matt; Abby; Christopher; Lois; Jessica, Dainya and Jesse. Loved Aunty to Donna, Allan, Shelly and Julie and families. A private service has been held for family and close friends as per Bev's wishes. The family wish to acknowledge the care and support of Drs Jayne Davies and Carolyn McKenzie of Aspiring Medical Centre. The Wanaka Hospice, Cancer Society and Dunstan Hospital. Messages to 16 Rodeo Drive, Wanaka, 9305.

