JACKSON,
Beverley Ethel (Bev):
It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Bev, in the loving care of her family at home. Dearly loved wife of the late Bryan, cherished and adored mother of Michael, Deb, Mark and Kylie, and Pip, treasured grandmother of Bex, and Adam; and Lucy, great-grandmother of Ocean, and loved by all her extended family.
Will be loved and remembered always.
In respect of Bev's wishes, a private service will be held. Messages to the Jackson family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 5, 2019