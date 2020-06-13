Acknowledgement

HARRIS,

Beverley Anne (Bev):

Graham (Noddy), Murray and Nicola, Lisa and Simon, and families would like to sincerely thank everyone who supported them with the sudden and unexpected passing of Bev, a loved and cherished wife, mother, mother-in-law, nana, and a friend to so many. Thank you for all the flowers, cards, messages, baking, meals, phone calls and to those who visited Bev at home to say farewell. A special thank you to Alan Key for officiating at Bev's farewell and to our family and friends who spoke and shared such special memories. Thanks to all who attended Bev's funeral and also to the hundreds who logged in and watched the service on line. Your love and support will never be forgotten. Thanks to Fran and the Senior Citizens Team for the wonderful afternoon tea. To Liz and the team at Hammond & Ryder, thank you for your guidance, compassion and the care you took with our beautiful Bev. Please accept this as

our personal and sincere

thanks to you all.



