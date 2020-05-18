Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



(Bev) (nee Morris):

23.09.1958 - 16.05.2020

Aged 61 years. Suddenly but peacefully at Gore Hospital on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Deeply loved wife and soulmate of Graham (Noddy), adored mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Nicola, Lisa and Simon. Cherished and loving Nana of Danielle, Connor and Kaden Harris, Taylor and Colby Gilder. Loved daughter and daughter-in-law of Tom and Gloria Morris, Arthur and June Harris (all deceased). Loved sister and sister-in-law of Linda Christie, Dianne and Lindsay Richardson, David and Lyn* Morris, and Bronwen, Paul (Sammy) Morris, Maureen Morris, Jenny and Neil Kinley, Pauline and Alan Adams, Julie* and Bob Carr, Doreen and Barry Marshall, Michelle Harris. A much loved Aunty Bev to all her nieces and nephews, and a very special and loved friend of so many. Due to covid restrictions a private funeral will be held in the Esplin Room, Gore Town and Country Club, Bury Street, Gore, on Wednesday, May 20, at 1.00pm, the funeral then leaving for the Charlton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Society via

Messages to 91 Hokonui Drive, Gore 9710.

