  • "It's with much sadness that we see Bevs passing in this..."
    - Sharen and Ken Bradley
  • "Sorry to hear of Beverly,s passing. Thinking of you at this..."
    - David Leslie
Service Information
Winton and Districts Funeral Services
306 Great North Rd
Winton, Southland
032367586
Service
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Te Anau Club
Pop Andrew Drive
Te Anau
Death Notice


logoCOPPIN,
Beverley Anne (Bev):
Peacefully at home on Monday, October 12, 2020; aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Graeme. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Liz and Ken Thompson (Clyde), Dave and Tina (Te Anau), Kathryn and Russell Potts (Stratford), Suzanne and Mike Gorman (Christchurch). Much loved Gran of Bryce, Claire, and Aaron; Tracey, and Jamie; Megan, and David; Michelle, and Garry. Loved Great-Gran of Abi. A service to celebrate the life of Bev will be held on Saturday, October 17, in the Te Anau Club, Pop Andrew Drive, Te Anau, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 15 Cleddau Street, Te Anau 9600 or on Beverley's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes.

Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020
