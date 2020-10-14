COPPIN,
Beverley Anne (Bev):
Peacefully at home on Monday, October 12, 2020; aged 85 years. Loved wife of the late Graeme. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Liz and Ken Thompson (Clyde), Dave and Tina (Te Anau), Kathryn and Russell Potts (Stratford), Suzanne and Mike Gorman (Christchurch). Much loved Gran of Bryce, Claire, and Aaron; Tracey, and Jamie; Megan, and David; Michelle, and Garry. Loved Great-Gran of Abi. A service to celebrate the life of Bev will be held on Saturday, October 17, in the Te Anau Club, Pop Andrew Drive, Te Anau, at 2.00pm. A private cremation will follow. Messages to 15 Cleddau Street, Te Anau 9600 or on Beverley's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020