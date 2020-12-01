CHRISTIE,
Beverley Joy:
Peacefully at home with her family at her bedside, on Monday, November 30, 2020; in her 72nd year. Dearly loved wife and best mate of Laurence. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Clark and Ros Pirie, Bevan and Michelle Pirie, Graham and Maggie Pirie, Craig Pirie and Nicola Cox. Treasured step-mother of Joanne and Allan de Reeper, Blair (Fred) and Kim, Fraser and Kathleen. Adored and much loved Nana Bev and Gran of all her grandchildren. Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of Allan and Noeline Dinnington, Ritchie and Kathy Dinnington, also loved sister-in-law of Helen and Allan Cook. A service to celebrate the life of Bev will be held in the Te Anau Club, Pop Andrew Drive, Te Anau, on Saturday, December 5 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to 2 Cunaris Way, Te Anau 9600, or on Bev's tribute page at frasersfunerals/tributes. Livestream link accessible on Bev's tribute page.
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020