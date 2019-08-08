BELSHAM, Beverley May
(Bev) (nee Jackson):
Passed away on August 5, 2019, at home, aged 76 years. Treasured wife of the late David, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cara and James, Rebecca and Tom, dearly loved "Bubba B" of Thomas, William, Amy, and Charlotte. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Bev Belsham, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A private service will be held. There is an open invitation to a low-key celebration of Bev's life, in The Library Room, at No. 4, 4 Mansfield Avenue, Merivale, Christchurch, on Friday, August 9, from 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 8, 2019