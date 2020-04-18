Acknowledgement

WILLIAMS, Betty:

The family of the late Betty Williams wish to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and love shown to us all in the sad loss of our mother. We offer our sincere gratitude to Mum's friends and extended family who offered their love and support in attending Mum's Rosary, Mass and burial. Also to those that sent cards, flowers, baking, and messages of condolences, our sincere thank you. A special thank you to the staff, nurses and management of the Parata Rest Home for their special care of Mum and support for our family. We thank you all ..... you were all wonderful. Please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our sincere gratitude.



