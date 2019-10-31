SUTHERLAND, Betty:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, with her family at her side; aged 94 years. Loved wife of the late Finlay, a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Alistair (Doc) and Raewyn, Vicki, Jill, Penny and Geoff Beckley, a loved and cherished Grandma of Rebecca, Brett, and Fraser; Chayse and Jess; and Noushka, and Adam, loved by all her great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Paul and June Rowley, Rosemary and Bruce Carswell, Wanda and Maurice Johnston, Rewi and Nellie Rowley, and a much loved Aunt Betty of all her nieces and nephews. Family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Longwood Care Home for their love and care shown to Betty. In accordance with Betty's wishes a private cremation has been held. Messages to Penny Beckley, 282 Earnscleugh Road, 1 RD, Alexandra.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019